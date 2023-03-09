COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, and Loop Capital Investor Conference

LONDON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in three upcoming events as follows:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference: ‘Neuropsych Panel’ at 12:50pm ET on March 6, 2023 and host investor meetings
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference: presentation at 10:00am ET on March 13, 2023 and host investor meetings
  • Loop Capital Conference: host investor meetings on March 14, 2023

Live audio webcast of the panel and presentation will be accessible from the “Events” page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. Each replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, [email protected], +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, [email protected], +1 401 290 7324

