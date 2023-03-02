Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Louisiana

15 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that HomeServices Southern Properties has joined the network and will now operate as Crescent Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state of Louisiana and its sixth office in the state.

The company is owned and operated by Kyle Tallo, who brings 22 years of experience to the company. Tallo will lead the company alongside his wife and business partner, Heather Tallo. The company is headquartered in the city of Hammond and will service the surrounding region, as well as Baton Rouge, the Northshore areas, the Mississippi coast, and beyond.

"Hammond is a charming historic downtown area with close proximity to the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans area," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The surrounding area is known for its research centers, college atmosphere, and recreational programs, making it a desirable area for newcomers and luxury real estate investors. We look forward to supporting Kyle and the entire Crescent Sotheby's International Realty team as we further expand our presence in the state of Louisiana."

"As a family-owned business, we pride ourselves on building relationships," said Tallo. "This is evident in the dedication and loyal service that each of our agents provide to our clients every day. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty further builds on those ideals while bringing global exposure to our market and empowering our agents with best-in-class marketing tools and resources."

The company's seasoned real estate agents also have strong ties to the community and the surrounding area, including involvement in local organizations, hosting charitable events, and supporting local business.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,075 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Crescent Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,075 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 50 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Sotheby's International Realty
650 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022

Media Contact:
Melissa Couch
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY29572&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-expands-in-louisiana-301760434.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty

Related Articles

