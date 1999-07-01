Philip Ryan named as Managing Partner at Ipsos Strategy3

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

In new role, Ryan will guide Strategy3's innovative consultancy practice

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, is pleased to announce that Philip Ryan has been promoted to the U.S. Managing Partner and Service Line Head at Strategy3, Ipsos' innovation and strategy consulting business.

Ryan, an experienced leader and strategist, has made significant contributions to Strategy3's team and culture over the past six years. In this new role, he will guide the company's strategic growth and use Ipsos' innovative research capabilities to help brands expand their audiences, develop successful products, and solve complex business problems.

"Strategy3's sophisticated understanding of people, markets, and societies is trusted by the world's top businesses, and is among the reasons we were named by Forbes Magazine as one of the world's top management consultancies," said Oscar Yuan, President and CEO of Strategy3. "Philip has shown exceptional commitment to this standard, is well-respected as a people leader, and will help position our team and our clients for further success."

For the last seven years, Strategy3 has combined the flexibility and precision of a consulting firm with Ipsos' client-first approach to data analytics and consumer research. Today, it advises some of the world's leading businesses and operates offices in 19 countries around the world.

Since joining Strategy3 as a Vice President in 2016, Ryan has steered critical business initiatives and assembled high-performing teams while assuming increasing organizational responsibility. As a Senior Vice President, he developed Strategy3's innovation advisory business. More recently, as a Partner, he expanded Strategy3's trends and foresight, diversity and inclusion, and ESG practices. Earlier in his career

Ryan served in senior executive roles at the Vivaldi Group and Citi.

With two decades of industry experience, Ryan is recognized as a leader in trends, foresight, and innovation. He has spoken at SXSW, the American Express Marketing Club, and AFP, and has contributed thought leadership to the Wall Street Journal, Upstart Business Journal, and CMO.com. Ryan holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA in European Studies from Trinity College Dublin.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

