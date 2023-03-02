PR Newswire

BROOKFIELD, Wis., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite has been named a 2022 Supplier Award winner by ADM (NYSE: ADM). During a virtual ceremony, ADM honored seven companies based on superior performance and the ability to deliver exceptional value to ADM and its customers.

"ADM's supplier and vendor partners help us consistently, reliably and efficiently meet customer needs across the global food supply chain every day," said Camille Batiste, ADM Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Procurement. "This award program is designed to recognize outstanding partners each year and show our appreciation for their excellent support, and we are very excited to announce Hydrite as a recipient this year."

The award criteria was based on both hard and soft data points from the supplier scorecard process, as well as direct feedback from ADM stakeholders. Awards were presented to non-commodity suppliers across seven categories: Value in Excellence, Safety Excellence, Quality, Sustainability, Service in Excellence, Supplier Diversity, and Supplier of the Year.

Hydrite received the Service in Excellence award this year.

Hydrite Chief Commercial Officer Nate Ludtke commented, "This award is testament to our commitment to offer high-quality products and services to our customers. Hydrite is honored to have been selected for this major award. It is a tribute to the consistent high performance of our employees, who continue to innovate and provide outstanding technical support. We look forward to continuing to drive exceptional value and excellence to ADM."

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the US. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. Learn more at www.hydrite.com.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Media Contact: Judy Allen, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adm-names-hydrite-as-a-2022-supplier-award-winner-301760891.html

SOURCE Hydrite