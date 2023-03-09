Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in March.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Company will participate in the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which is being held March 5 - 8, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. The Company’s presentation will be at 6:30 a.m. Central Time/7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the Company will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, to be held March 6 - 8, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company’s presentation will be at 9:30 a.m. Central Time/10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,000 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005612/en/