Jaguar Health to Present at BioTrinity 2023 Conference's R&D Spotlight on Rare Diseases

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Presentation will cover Jaguar and Napo Therapeutics' focus on development and commercialization of crofelemer for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and congenital diarrheal disorders (CDD)

Crofelemer has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for both SBS and a specific genetic abnormality resulting in a CDD condition

SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that Lisa Conte, the Company's founder, president, and CEO, is scheduled to present at the BioTrinity 2023 conference in London on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 during the R&D Spotlight session on Rare Diseases. Ms. Conte is also Chairman of the Board of Napo Therapeutics, the corporation Jaguar established in Italy in 2021 with a mission to expand crofelemer access in Europe for the treatment and management of targeted orphan and rare disease indications.

"I look forward to attending BioTrinity to provide updates regarding Jaguar and Napo Therapeutics' efforts related to the development and commercialization of our oral botanical drug, crofelemer, for two devastating and often catastrophic orphan and rare diseases: short bowel syndrome (SBS) and congenital diarrheal disorders (CDD)," said Conte. "An estimated 30 million Americans and 30 to 40 million people in the European Union have a rare disease, and we are thankful that events like BioTrinity - and Rare Disease Day, which was February 28th - help raise awareness about the millions of people worldwide living with one of the approximately 7,000 known rare diseases."

Crofelemer has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for both SBS and a specific genetic abnormality resulting in a CDD condition.

BioTrinity Presentation Details:

Session: R&D Spotlight - Rare Disease

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Venue: ETC Venues, 155 Bishopsgate, London, England EC2M 3YD

About BioTrinity

BioTrinity is a London conference that catalyzes growth and supports in-person re-engagement across the life sciences industry. The event is attended by an audience of early stage and emerging life sciences R&D companies, investors, big pharma, and other valued partners throughout the life sciences ecosystem. The conference features a focused, relevant, and stimulating program, led by great speakers, who bring their knowledge, expertise, and vision to the fore in exciting, high-quality sessions. For more information on the BioTrinity conference, please visit www.biotrinity.com.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral FDA approved drug under botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar Health's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably-derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the Company's expectation Lisa Conte will present at BioTrinity 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:
[email protected]
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741623/Jaguar-Health-to-Present-at-BioTrinity-2023-Conferences-RD-Spotlight-on-Rare-Diseases

img.ashx?id=741623

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.