SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. The company is positioned as a Leader for the second consecutive report based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. SentinelOne believes its placement further validates its exceptional go-to-market execution and ability to deliver holistic and future-ready cybersecurity solutions across endpoint, cloud and identity with its Singularity+platform.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. "Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the broadest and most relevant capability set in the market. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our relentless focus on innovation. We are proud to play a leading role in shaping the future of cybersecurity and look forward to continuing to deliver value to our customers."

“Cyberattacks remain a daily occurrence across the globe, and legacy solutions can no longer keep pace,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “Customers continue to select SentinelOne for our leading efficacy, automation, ease of use, and platform breadth that empowers modern enterprises to improve their cyber resilience.”

Evidenced by our scores in Gartner Peer Insights™ across EDR, EPP, CWPP and MDR, SentinelOne helps enterprises reduce spending while minimizing risk and increasing cyber resilience with its Singularity platform. Gartner+Peer+Insights documents the customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of March 2, 2023, SentinelOne reviews include the following:

“Singularity Platform Makes Everything Simple. Singularity XDR provides a wide array of security solutions from endpoint, cloud, and identity. This gives a granular approach in complete visibility and control over your network.” – Security Delivery Team Lead, IT Services [read+full+review]

“Would Recommend To Anyone Looking For An EDR/XDR Product! The administration process is very intuitive! Using this for hours on a daily basis makes managing an EDR a breeze.” – Cybersecurity Analyst, Retail [read+full+review]

“Sleep Sound With S1 On Duty! SentinelOne proves to us on almost a daily basis that our decision to partner with S1 is one of the best decisions we've made over the last four years while building out our cybersecurity program.” – Manager, Cybersecurity, Healthcare and Biotech [read+full+review]

“Affords You A Solid Peace Of Mind. We've put it up against the best. Even in head-to-head testing, it was on point. Has taken a LOT of my stress load, and makes it much easier to manage threats in our environment.” – IT Security Engineer, Travel and Hospitality [read+full+review]

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

