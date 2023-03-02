Kroger to Invest More Than $770M in Associates in 2023

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2023

Incremental investment will raise wages and support comprehensive benefits including a continued focus on holistic associate well-being

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced a more than $770 million incremental investment in its associates during 2023. The company will use this investment to raise average hourly rates, improve healthcare options, build new training and development opportunities, and more.

"Our associates enable our success, and we are committed to investing in theirs," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "For so many Kroger represents a first job, a new beginning or a change in career path. Continuing to raise wages and provide excellent benefits to our associates is one way we demonstrate how much we value and respect their contributions."

Today's announcement builds on the $1.9 billion incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits Kroger has made since 2018, which has raised the company's average hourly rate to $18 or $23.50 per hour with comprehensive benefits. Kroger's investments have also included:

  • A world-class educational benefit program that offers associates up to $21,000 toward continuing education opportunities
  • Affordable and accessible healthcare options, which include free counseling through the company's Well-Being Assistant
  • First-of-its-kind free financial coaching services available to all hourly associates
  • A simple and intuitive onboarding experience to ensure every associate is confident in their role and ready to support their customers

"Investing in our associates' holistic well-being is an essential part of what makes Kroger an employer of choice, and ultimately becomes an investment in our customers and communities," said Tim Massa, Kroger's SVP and chief people officer. "When we think about how we build our benefits, we want to enable every associate to thrive financially and emotionally – both in their careers and at home. We look forward to continuing to celebrate our associates and the many ways they show up for our customers and each other every day."

Learn how to begin a career at Kroger here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

favicon.png?sn=CL30403&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-to-invest-more-than-770m-in-associates-in-2023-301761101.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

