Biofrontera, Inc. to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2023

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Biofrontera, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products will be presenting at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference in Laguna Nigel, CA being held March 12-14, 2023. Biofrontera, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Erica Monaco, and Chief Financial Officer, Fred Leffler will represent the company at the conference.

The company presentation will be on March 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM PT and the webcast can be viewed here https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/b8f.de/1934305. An archive of this webcast will also be available soon after the live presentation. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference. Please contact your ROTH MKM representative to schedule a meeting.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Biofrontera Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741615/Biofrontera-Inc-to-Present-at-the-35th-Annual-ROTH-Conference-on-March-13-2023

