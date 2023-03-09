KeyBank Named to Mentor New York's 2023 Corporate Mentoring Honor Roll

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / KeyBank has been named to Mentor New York's 2023 Corporate Mentoring Honor Roll. The New York State Corporate Mentoring Honor Roll is a network of community-minded businesses that believe in the power of mentoring and the mission of MENTOR New York.

Companies on the honor roll have demonstrated corporate excellence in their support of mentoring in the following ways:﻿

  • Involved in a corporate mentoring initiative;
  • Interested in developing a mentoring program; and/or
  • Dedicated to supporting mentoring in their corporate goodwill portfolio in the future.

Across New York, KeyBank supports mentoring and mentoring initiatives in many ways. Through board service and volunteerism, teammates engage in mentoring activities in the communities KeyBank serves. In addition, the KeyBank Foundation provides funding to non-profits that provide mentoring opportunities for elementary, high school and college students, and to individuals who are part of workforce development programs. Organizations that have received support include:

KeyBank also has a broad range of career development and mentoring programs that support our teammates in their professional development.

