RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / CACI International Inc ( NYSE:CACI, Financial) announced that Fortune magazine has recognized it as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2023 commemorating CACI's 6th consecutive year on the list and its 12th appearance since the list's inception. CACI ranked 8th among Information Technology Services companies worldwide.

CACI received top rankings in Fortune's survey criteria for the quality of its technology and expertise offerings and management. CACI was also recognized for its long-term investment value. CACI was chosen from among approximately 1,500 global companies considered by Fortune.

"CACI is at the forefront of delivering next-generation technology and expertise that will help secure our nation for years to come. Our standing among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for a 6th consecutive year is the result of our strong commitment to hiring and retaining industry-leading talent, delivering innovation to our customers, and providing value to our shareholders," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank our employees for their dedication and are extremely proud of the complex national security challenges we address each and every day."

Fortune, in partnership with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveyed approximately 4,000 corporate executives and directors to compile the Most Admired rankings. A company must score in the top half of its industry group to be included on the list.

As a leading national security company, CACI continues to expand its presence globally with meaningful career opportunities offering world class expertise and technology offerings for its government customers. Recently, CACI was also named a Top Workplace USA company for its leadership, culture, and benefits.

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Daniel Leckburg

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(703) 841-7666, [email protected]

Fortune magazine has recognized CACI as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2023 commemorating the company's 6th consecutive year on the list and its 12th appearance since the list's inception. CACI ranked 8th among Information Technology Services companies worldwide. (Photo:Business Wire)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CACI International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741677/CACI-Named-a-Fortune-Worlds-Most-Admired-Company-for-6th-Consecutive-Year



