Quest Provides No-Cost Laboratory Testing to Underserved Communities in Dallas

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics
f8e9de3d-c9b0-4114-9353-7b42715097a2.jpg

Pictured Left to Right: Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, HSC President; David Dale, Executive Sales Director; Kolton Koether, Sales Director; Kim Young, Sales Director; Myrleia Diaz, Marketing Manager; Matthew Scholtes, Sales Director; Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC) teamed up with Remote Area Medical (RAM) to host a pop-up clinic in Dallas, Texas, in December. RAM is a nonprofit provider of free pop-up clinics with a mission of preventing pain and alleviating suffering by providing free dental, vision and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals. Quest Diagnostics was tapped to provide no-cost lab testing for the event.

Quest Diagnostics, through the Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, supported the medical services team by providing clinical laboratory tests at no cost for event attendees, including well-woman screenings. More than 500 local community members received healthcare services; approximately 140 persons received lab testing at no cost. These healthcare screenings and services will help provide insights on personal health strengths and risks to support those community members in taking more control of their health.

The 2-day event took place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. In addition to full medical evaluations, including well-woman exams, participants had access to full dental workups, eye exams with prescription and selection of glasses onsite, and free HIV testing. Additional community resource organizations were in attendance as well, providing toys and pajamas for children, free books for all ages, and bags full of toiletries and personal care items. RAM estimated that the value of donated services for the 538 participants seen was nearly $2.1 million!

Several Quest employees volunteered their time to support this important community event, including Executive Sales Director David Dale.

To learn more about HSC, visit www.unthsc.edu, and for more information about RAM, visit www.ramusa.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741681/Quest-Provides-No-Cost-Laboratory-Testing-to-Underserved-Communities-in-Dallas

img.ashx?id=741681

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.