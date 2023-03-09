From Wasted Food to Carbon-Neutral Fuel

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Enbridge7661de8e-8c89-4bda-a7c2-c3d06ce14b47.jpg

An image from Divert Inc.'s facility at Freetown, MA. Divert has been at the forefront of efforts to prevent wasted food across the United States since 2007.

The numbers are concerning, if not staggering.

In the United States, alone, more than 100 million tons of wasted food are generated annually, with about 50% going to landfills or incinerators.

As wasted food decomposes, it creates methane. Estimates, in fact, identify wasted food as creating about 10% of greenhouse gas emissions globally.

Enbridge and Divert Inc. have unveiled plans to join forces and develop more facilities that turn wasted food into renewable natural gas (RNG). It's a historic collaboration for Enbridge that aims to help tackle both important issues-wasted food and greenhouse gas emissions.

Concord, MA-based Divert, founded in 2007, creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food. Their solutions prevent waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovering edible food to serve communities in need, and by converting wasted food into renewable energy.

The synergies are obvious. In short, Enbridge sees growing RNG supply as a key pillar to its energy transition strategy and Divert, with its technical and logistical expertise that includes connections to RNG feedstock from within the food sector, is expanding into RNG.

Details of the new arrangement, discussed by Enbridge at its annual investor conference today in Toronto, include the following: Enbridge is acquiring a 10% stake in Divert Inc., which describes itself as an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™ and is expanding into RNG to help major food retailers manage their wasted food more sustainably, for US$80 million. The agreement includes further investment opportunities to develop wasted-food-to-RNG projects across the U.S. providing line of sight to greater than $1 billion of new capital growth, which will be underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts. Enbridge expects to close the transaction in March 2023.

Divert also issued a news release about the partnership and in it, Caitlin Tessin, Enbridge's Vice President of Strategy and Market Innovation, offered comments from the Enbridge perspective. "Divert has emerged as a leader in creatively managing wasted food and our partnership aligns with Enbridge's priorities in pioneering RNG as an effective solution to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," Tessin said.

Said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder of Divert: "The infrastructure development agreement with Enbridge marks a major turning point in the battle against the wasted food crisis. For 16 years, Divert has been at the forefront of efforts to prevent wasted food nationwide and this new funding will serve as a catalyst to address this pervasive problem at scale. As one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies, Enbridge will play a critical role in the continued development of our transformative technologies and infrastructure."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741693/From-Wasted-Food-to-Carbon-Neutral-Fuel

img.ashx?id=741693

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.