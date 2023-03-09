Healthcare Inequity: Heart Disease in Women

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Medtronic:

When it comes to detecting and treating heart disease, the healthcare system often tilts in favor of men.

"Heart disease is regularly undetected, misdiagnosed and undertreated in women," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, MD, a preventive cardiologist at the Minneapolis Heart Institute and the medical director of health equity and promotion at the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation. "Part of the reason is that historically, clinical heart research mainly studied men. So detection, treatment and standards of care are often biased in their favor."

For example, even though men and women generally have differing physiology, several heart disease tests are geared more toward the male anatomy, often leading to missed diagnosis in women.1

"For instance, angiograms are currently the gold standard of care in detecting obstruction of the main coronary arteries," said Dr. Jordan Baechler. "But angiograms alone sometimes can't see the smaller vessels and intracoronary imaging during angiogram or an MRI may be the best way to diagnose small vessel disease in women."

Research is also finding that certain conditions specific to women impact their hearts, 2,3 and that symptoms of heart problems can be significantly different for women than men.4

But even doctors aren't always aware of the differences, and the reasons lie in the data. Research has found that women patients are included in less than 40 percent of clinical studies.5

"The majority of the medical literature is based on evidence collected from just one part of the population-predominantly white males," said Dr. Alan Cheng, chief medical officer of the Cardiac Rhythm Management operating unit at Medtronic. "The assumption has been that the information can be entirely extrapolated to the rest of the population, but we're beginning to appreciate that's not always the case."

According to Dr. Cheng, Medtronic is diversifying the clinical research it does on its medical devices to be more inclusive. One such clinical study, involving heart valve replacement, is enrolling primarily women.

"The results from this trial will provide important clinical insight into a currently underrepresented patient population in TAVR literature," said Dr. Jeffrey Popma, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the Coronary, Renal Denervation and Structural Heart operating unit at Medtronic. "As we generate new evidence, physicians will have better guidance on how to treat patient groups not included in prior clinical studies, and that will be better for all patients."

"It's very exciting to see healthcare looking at this issue through a more inclusive lens," added Dr. Jordan Baechler. "We're moving in the right direction. We need to quickly get to a place where the science standard reflects the populations that we're serving."

Did you know? Symptoms of heart attack can be different for women and men. Learn more.

1 https://brighamhealthhub.org/heart-disease-7-differences-between-men-and-women/

2 http://secondscount.org/treatments/treatments-detail-2/risk-factor-modification-lifestyle-changes-women-c?gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLesKePK8PDMv3-f-4s_SVPMNk1gI1S2EXo7yo9e1SaUREQtqkklF5AaAnWUEALw_wcB#.Y87G33bMJPY

3 https://brighamhealthhub.org/heart-disease-7-differences-between-men-and-women/

4 https://brighamhealthhub.org/heart-disease-7-differences-between-men-and-women/

5 https://newsroom.heart.org/news/women-still-underrepresented-in-clinical-research-science-and-medicine-that-could-save-them-from-their-no-1-killer

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741707/Healthcare-Inequity-Heart-Disease-in-Women

img.ashx?id=741707

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.