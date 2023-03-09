Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (“Tivic”) (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies for 2023 in the Medical+Device category. Tivic’s first commercial product, ClearUP, is an FDA approved and CE-Marked bioelectronic sinus device and the first of its kind to reduce symptoms of inflammation such as sinus pain, sinus headaches, and congestion.

Tivic is driving the adoption of bioelectronic medicine -- a rapidly emerging field that uses electronic devices to treat and manage disease. The benefits of this approach are numerous -- the ability to precisely target and modulate specific biological pathways, the potential for fewer side effects compared to traditional drugs, and the ability to treat a variety of conditions.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“We are honored to be selected by the editors of Fast Company for the work we are doing to advance the field of bioelectronic medicine,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic. “This award validates not only our current offering, but also the opportunities to expand our therapeutic portfolio.”

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

In 2021, Tivic’s ClearUP was named to Fast Company’s Next+Big+Things+in+Tech, and in 2020 ClearUP received honorable mention, consumer products in Fast Company’s World+Changing+Ideas+Award.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most+Innovative+Companies+Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’sMost Innovative Companiesissue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

