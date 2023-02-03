SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $161.00Mil. The top holdings were INFN(16.48%), AKTS(4.54%), and RMBL(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INFN by 6,700,000 shares. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.06.

On 03/02/2023, Infinera Corp traded for a price of $7.175 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned -21.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infinera Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 25,000-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 2.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.2 during the quarter.

On 03/02/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $187.42 per share and a market cap of $53.97Bil. The stock has returned -6.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 984,607 shares of NAS:AKTS for a total holding of 2,584,607. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.14.

On 03/02/2023, Akoustis Technologies Inc traded for a price of $3.42 per share and a market cap of $244.72Mil. The stock has returned -43.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akoustis Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.67 and a price-sales ratio of 9.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in NYSE:STNG, giving the stock a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.94 during the quarter.

On 03/02/2023, Scorpio Tankers Inc traded for a price of $59.24 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned 237.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Scorpio Tankers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 125,000-share investment in NAS:PRLHU. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.14 during the quarter.

On 03/02/2023, Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.47 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 5.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

