ATLANTA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) announced today that long-time, large-market newsroom leader and strategist Jennifer Rigby has joined Gray’s recently launched in-house news research and consulting team.



Jennifer comes to Gray with nearly 40 years of experience in news, most recently as News Director for WXIA in Atlanta. Previously, she led digital and content initiatives as Vice President of Live Programming at the Weather Channel. Jennifer served as the first female News Director at WSB-TV in Atlanta, WPXI in Pittsburgh, and WHIO in Dayton. She also worked in local news at KFSN in Fresno, KSAZ in Phoenix, and KTVX in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Her demand for high-quality journalism has earned dozens of awards for her teams, including most recently a coveted duPont Columbia Award in 2023. Jennifer has also worked as a Senior Consultant for research firm SmithGeiger.



Gray recently transitioned to an in-house, industry-leading team of news research and consulting experts. Jennifer joins the team led by Gray Vice President of Research and Consulting Chris Archer, Director of Research Tony Calfo, research analysts Lorraine Simmons and Todd Galloway, and news consultants Michelle Toy and Ian Rubin.

“We’ve had the opportunity to build a dream team at a company constantly investing in local news, as Gray deploys an innovative model to provide high-frequency research insights and high-touch strategic guidance,” Chris Archer explained. “This team and this station group set the bar for success in the industry.”

