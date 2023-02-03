RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $181.00Mil. The top holdings were FNDX(16.88%), SPDW(13.54%), and SPYG(12.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 683,297 shares. The trade had a 14.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.1.

On 03/02/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.0757 per share and a market cap of $15.89Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 428,652 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 570,676. The trade had a 12.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.87.

On 03/02/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $54.6725 per share and a market cap of $10.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 295,343 shares. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.88.

On 03/02/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.895 per share and a market cap of $6.29Bil. The stock has returned -10.33% over the past year.

During the quarter, RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 165,550 shares of ARCA:SPMD for a total holding of 384,325. The trade had a 3.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.31.

On 03/02/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.5318 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned -1.33% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

During the quarter, RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 52,233 shares of ARCA:SLYV for a total holding of 147,292. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.72.

On 03/02/2023, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $81.6387 per share and a market cap of $4.25Bil. The stock has returned -0.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

