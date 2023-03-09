Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA). Investors who purchased Marathon securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fmara.

The investigation concerns whether Marathon has violated federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2023, Marathon issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it has cancelled its webcast and conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, initially scheduled for today, February 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will postpone the publication of its corresponding financial results.” That same day, Marathon disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to accounting errors in the Company’s previously issued financial statements. The Company advised investors that the “statements contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the interim periods in 2022 and 2021 as contained in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, June 30, 2021 and 2022 and September 30, 2021 and 2022 . . . should no longer be relied upon” and will be restated. On this news, Marathon’s stock price fell $0.59 per share, or 8.31%, to close at $6.51 per share on March 1, 2023.

