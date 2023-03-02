PR Newswire

NRC Decision Supports State Legislation to Seek Extended Operations at DCPP

AVILA BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, 2023 the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) exemption request to allow continued operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) past the plant's current licenses. This exemption will allow PG&E, similar to exemptions granted to other utilities, to continue operating both units at DCPP while the company's License Renewal Application (LRA) is under review. The NRC's decision supports the state's direction under California Senate Bill 846 to seek to extend plant operations to support statewide electric reliability during the clean energy transition.

PG&E intends to submit a new LRA by the end of 2023. The current NRC operating licenses for Units 1 and 2 expire in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

"We are pleased the NRC approved our exemption request. Aligned with Senate Bill 846, PG&E will continue on the path to extend our operations beyond 2025 to improve statewide electric system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions as additional renewable energy and carbon-free resources come online. We are committed to California's clean energy future, and we are proud of the role DCPP plays as the state's largest clean energy producer, providing reliable, affordable, carbon-free energy to the people of California," said Paula Gerfen, Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer.

California Energy Commission Adopts DCPP Analysis

Another milestone in extending DCPP operations came earlier this week, when the California Energy Commission unanimously voted to adopt a report finding that extending operations to at least 2030 is prudent. The analysis found that the state's electricity forecasts for years 2024-2030 show potential for reliability deficiencies if DCPP operation is not extended. The report was developed in consultation with the California Independent System Operator and the California Public Utilities Commission. Review the full report here.



Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.



Diablo Canyon Power Plant is a nuclear power facility owned and operated by PG&E. It is California's largest clean energy producer, and its two units together produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of carbon-free power.

