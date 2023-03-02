Century Communities Debuts Two Anticipated Colorado Communities

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 2, 2023

Top 10 National Homebuilder Now Selling in Denver and Broomfield

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling at two anticipated communities in the Denver Metro area: Grand Vue at Interlocken (condos and townhomes in Broomfield) and East Virginia Village (townhomes in Denver).

EVV_1_Century_Communities.jpg

Both communities offer prime real estate in vibrant locations surrounded by business hubs, outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment—with Grand Vue at Interlocken providing fast access to both Denver and Boulder, and East Virginia Village nestled close to Cherry Creek and downtown Denver. Each community also boasts exclusive floor plans and exceptional included features like Whirlpool® appliances and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. In addition, a versatile range of floor plans at both communities boasts attractive low-maintenance living options for buyers at different stages of homeownership.

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Denver.

NOW SELLING:

East Virginia Village| Denver
Townhomes from the mid $400s

  • 74 two-story townhomes
  • 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Up to approximately 1,378 square feet
  • Cherry Creek School District
  • Close proximity to the Cherry Creek Trail, Washington Park, Cherry Creek State Park and more

1900 S. Poplar Court
Denver, CO 80224
Two model homes!

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/EastVirginiaVillage.

Grand Vue at Interlocken | Broomfield
Townhomes from the low $500s

Condos coming soon!

  • 160 three-story townhomes, 108 condos
  • 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths
  • 2-bay garages (townhomes only)
  • Up to approximately 1,936 square feet
  • Boulder Valley School District
  • Located off the Interlocken business corridor, with quick access to FlatIron Crossing Mall, the US 36 Bikeway, miles of open space trails and more

471 Interlocken Boulevard, #106
Broomfield, CO 80021
Three model homes!

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GrandVue.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

GV_1_Century_Communities.jpg

GV_2_Century_Communities.jpg

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA30726&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-debuts-two-anticipated-colorado-communities-301761271.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA30726&Transmission_Id=202303021245PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA30726&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.