TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Robert Dwyer has been named president and general manager at KCEN KAGS, the NBC affiliates serving Temple, Waco, Killeen and Bryan-College Station in Central Texas, effective March 20. Dwyer will be responsible for overseeing the stations’ operations across all platforms, as well as leading community service efforts and driving results for advertisers.

Most recently, Dwyer was marketing director at WCNC in Charlotte, a position he’s held since 2019. At WCNC, Dwyer oversaw the station’s branding in the market and was instrumental in growing all dayparts in news, increasing digital video consumption, and building trust with audiences. Previously, Dwyer was director of marketing at WHNS in Greenville, where he led a team of marketing producers, digital media specialists and graphic designers and collaborated with content leaders to launch newscasts and grow the station’s audience across platforms. Earlier in his career, Dwyer was senior director of creative services for The Golf Channel, overseeing campaigns for PGA and LPGA tours, original content and documentaries. Dwyer began his career at a production house in Detroit.

“Rob’s experience and track record of growing content brands and collaborating across disciplines make him an excellent choice for Central Texas,” said Kristie Gonzales, vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “As a graduate of our TEGNA Executive Leadership Program and proven leader, Rob will help build the stations’ news capabilities, brands and community engagement efforts while also serving our local advertising clients.”

Dwyer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Television Production from Ferris State University. He and his family will be relocating to Temple from Charlotte.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

