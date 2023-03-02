The Romans Named Global Consumer PR Agency of Record for the Candy Crush Franchise

4 minutes ago
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King, makers of Candy Crush, the top grossing mobile gaming franchise in U.S. app stores1, has appointed creative agency The Romans as its retained consumer PR agency. The appointment is the result of a competitive pitch process which began in December, 2022.

The Romans will be responsible for the brand's consumer PR efforts, leading the charge on creative campaigns, events, stunts, and ongoing press office activities, with a focus on its key markets in the US and UK.

Of the appointment, Louise Ramsden, Brand Communications Lead at King said,

"We were looking for a global agency with an implicit understanding of gaming, tech, and most importantly, culture. The response The Romans delivered showed they not only had a deep understanding of our audience, but they also knew how to reach new audiences around the world via high-impact creative campaigning. We're at a pivotal point with the brand turning 10 years old, and our consumers demanding more engagement and entertainment than ever. We not only want to serve them by providing that on the platform, but IRL too, and that's what we plan on delivering with The Romans - high-impact initiatives at every turn. We want to disrupt the category in a distinctly Candy Crush Saga way, while celebrating our players. 2023 is just the beginning."

Sarah Jenkins, Partner at The Romans New York said,

"King is the exact type of client we're looking for as we continue our agency growth and we couldn't be more honored to have them select The Romans as their creative partner for the Candy Crush franchise. Their team is dynamic, bold and eager to work collaboratively to inject the brand back into the cultural zeitgeist. We're thrilled to hit the ground running with them and look forward to showing up with some sweet surprises for consumers, while generating the buzz Candy Crush deserves as one of the most beloved worldwide mobile game franchises being played today."

The account will be led on a day-to-day basis in the US by Katherine Espinosa, Vice President, and in Europe, by Kate Brazier, Director, who joined The Romans from her role as Global Growth Director at Grayling in 2021.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company and the creator of the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 233 million monthly active users as of Q4 2022. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn, @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

© 2023King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks ofKing.com Ltd and/or related entities.

About The Romans

Founded in 2015, The Romans has been named 'Agency of The Year' at a major awards show every year for the past six years, and is currently PRWeek UK's Mid-Sized Agency of The Year 2022 and Campaign's PR Agency of The Year 2022. It has offices in New York, Dubai and London and its clients include Ben & Jerry's, Dove, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Heineken. For more information, visit www.wearetheromans.com.

1 Activision Blizzard Q4 2022 earnings press release

