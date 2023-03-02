PR Newswire

Energy provider continues to demonstrate commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with summit and scholarship

DETROIT, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy was proud to help co-sponsor the Girls Dream Big Summit hosted by the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 1. The annual summit, held in celebration of Women's History Month, is an opportunity for students to hear from and network with women leaders in sports, media and industry from around the state, and included panel discussions and mentorship opportunities for attendees. More than 125 middle and high school students from Wayne Westland High School, Centerline High School, Alternative for Girls, A Girl Like Me, Pure Heart Foundation and Metro Detroit Girl Scouts participated.

"You can't be what you can't see, and that is why it is critical we connect young women and girls with role models, with mentorships, and most importantly with opportunities, to see and fully trust in the incredible range of possibilities available to them in life," said Angela Thompkins, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Consumers Energy, who served as both a panelist and mentor for the event. "Consumers Energy is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of Michigan's leaders, and I am grateful I had the opportunity to speak to so many bright and energetic students in service of that goal."

Consumers Energy also teamed up with the Pistons as co-sponsor for a scholarship provided through the Black History Month Rick Mahorn's Annual Scholarship Event in February. The event, at the Detroit Institute of Arts, brought together high school seniors from Detroit and Flint to perform through their chosen artistic medium or present their art to a panel of community leaders, corporate partners, and Pistons legends. As part of the event, Consumers Energy provided a $10,000 scholarship to a student from the Jalen Rose Academy whose winning art project was selected by the panel.

"Hosting events like the Black History Month Scholarship Event and the Girls Dream Big Summit are extremely important as we continue to embrace diversity and work to make a difference in the lives of the future leaders of our community," said Erika Swilley, Vice President of Community and Social Responsibility for the Detroit Pistons. "The impact the events had on the young students that took part was special for us as an organization to see and we thank all of our partners for making both days unforgettable for many students in metro Detroit."

"We are at our strongest when there is a seat at the table, not only for diverse voices and experiences, but strengths and vocations as well," Thompkins said. "Art is one of the most powerful mediums we have to tell stories, to educate and empower, and ultimately to change minds, policy and the future. Ensuring student artists have the support they need to continue telling stories and shaping culture through art is critical to creating a more inclusive and equitable future, and Consumers Energy is proud to play a role in facilitating that change."

Consumers Energy is committed to embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into everything we do — for the betterment of our co-workers, customers and communities. We stand for a diverse, inclusive workplace that embraces the diverse makeup of the communities we serve and values the ideas and contributions of all.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

