Consumers Energy, Detroit Pistons Partner on Girls Dream Big Summit

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, March 2, 2023

Energy provider continues to demonstrate commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with summit and scholarship

DETROIT, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy was proud to help co-sponsor the Girls Dream Big Summit hosted by the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 1. The annual summit, held in celebration of Women's History Month, is an opportunity for students to hear from and network with women leaders in sports, media and industry from around the state, and included panel discussions and mentorship opportunities for attendees. More than 125 middle and high school students from Wayne Westland High School, Centerline High School, Alternative for Girls, A Girl Like Me, Pure Heart Foundation and Metro Detroit Girl Scouts participated.

consumers_energy_logo_Logo.jpg

"You can't be what you can't see, and that is why it is critical we connect young women and girls with role models, with mentorships, and most importantly with opportunities, to see and fully trust in the incredible range of possibilities available to them in life," said Angela Thompkins, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Consumers Energy, who served as both a panelist and mentor for the event. "Consumers Energy is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of Michigan's leaders, and I am grateful I had the opportunity to speak to so many bright and energetic students in service of that goal."

Consumers Energy also teamed up with the Pistons as co-sponsor for a scholarship provided through the Black History Month Rick Mahorn's Annual Scholarship Event in February. The event, at the Detroit Institute of Arts, brought together high school seniors from Detroit and Flint to perform through their chosen artistic medium or present their art to a panel of community leaders, corporate partners, and Pistons legends. As part of the event, Consumers Energy provided a $10,000 scholarship to a student from the Jalen Rose Academy whose winning art project was selected by the panel.

"Hosting events like the Black History Month Scholarship Event and the Girls Dream Big Summit are extremely important as we continue to embrace diversity and work to make a difference in the lives of the future leaders of our community," said Erika Swilley, Vice President of Community and Social Responsibility for the Detroit Pistons. "The impact the events had on the young students that took part was special for us as an organization to see and we thank all of our partners for making both days unforgettable for many students in metro Detroit."

"We are at our strongest when there is a seat at the table, not only for diverse voices and experiences, but strengths and vocations as well," Thompkins said. "Art is one of the most powerful mediums we have to tell stories, to educate and empower, and ultimately to change minds, policy and the future. Ensuring student artists have the support they need to continue telling stories and shaping culture through art is critical to creating a more inclusive and equitable future, and Consumers Energy is proud to play a role in facilitating that change."

Consumers Energy is committed to embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into everything we do — for the betterment of our co-workers, customers and communities. We stand for a diverse, inclusive workplace that embraces the diverse makeup of the communities we serve and values the ideas and contributions of all.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

favicon.png?sn=DE30816&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-detroit-pistons-partner-on-girls-dream-big-summit-301761338.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE30816&Transmission_Id=202303021334PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE30816&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.