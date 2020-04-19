TBWA Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for the Fifth Year in a Row

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

The Disruption Company® hits No. 2 in the Advertising sector ranking alongside OpenAI, NASA, McDonald's and more

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide has once again been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Beating thousands of applications from businesses around the world, the agency collective has made the list every year for the last five years.

TBWA_Worldwide___Named_Fast_Co_s_Most_Innovative_Company.jpg

The list honors the companies it sees as shaping the future space humanity will occupy and having a profound impact on industry and culture.

"Very proud to be named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for the fifth year in a row," said Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "We're honored the judges identified TBWA as a change maker. The reason we continue to thrive is because TBWA is the most restless creative network in the world, and our expanded suite of capabilities has enabled creative versatility and innovation across the collective. To our 11,000+ Disruptive minds and great client partners, thank you."

Fast Company highlighted several notable projects from across the TBWA global collective, including:

  • TBWA\Chiat\Day New York's Golden Grounds, a new product that celebrated the loyalty of NFL fans by taking soil from team stadiums and cultivating it into team-specific plots in a potato field, ultimately becoming chips in team-branded bags. The Golden Grounds campaign was covered by more than 107 national and local news broadcasts, nabbing 1.9 billion impressions and breaking Lay's Twitter engagement records. More importantly, Lay's grew year-over-year sales 10%.
  • TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles created Music in Color for BEHR Paint, a new color selector tool based on an algorithm developed with Spotify that helps people discover personalized paint color recommendations based on their favorite songs, inspired by the way singer Katy Perry experiences color. 34% of users headed directly to Behr's online sales platform, which saw a 13% increase in online revenue.
  • TBWA\Media Arts Lab leaned into Jon Hamm's wit and disdain at not being considered for a show for Apple TV+ and reimagined the iPod "Silhouettes" campaign for AirPods with Harry Styles.

The MIC list is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"This year's endeavor had begun well before I arrived last summer, informed by Fast Company's daily reporting on business innovation. Then, over the past several months, our editorial team vetted thousands of applications, which included significant additional reporting," said Fast Company Editor Brendan Vaughan.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19-20. The virtual, multi-day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here.

About TBWA\Worldwide
TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge's A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 11,000+ creative minds in over 40 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY30720&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbwa-named-to-fast-companys-2023-list-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-for-the-fifth-year-in-a-row-301761372.html

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY30720&Transmission_Id=202303021353PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY30720&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.