NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / There is more that businesses can do to support HBCUs than look to them as simply talent pipelines or centers for recruitment. HBCUs need long-term, strategic investment to continue to educate and train the nation's next generation of critical thinkers and innovators.

At the 2023 South By Southwest® Conference, Lydia Logan, VP of Global Education & Workforce Development at IBM, will explore how businesses and HBCUs can develop mutually beneficial alliances by sharing the work done by IBM, Jackson State University, and the CEO Action for Racial Equity Fellowship.

"HBCUs are vital to developing our nation's top Black STEM talent," Logan said. "By co-creating programs and initiatives, like our cybersecurity leadership centers, we're able to help to build capacity in the institutions, while addressing a critical need to fill gaps in the cybersecurity workforce pipeline."

This session will take place on March 6 from 11:30am - 12:30pm CT.

Speakers:

Anthony Ashe, Modern Executive Solutions

Thomas Hudson, Jackson State University

Lydia Logan, IBM

Crystal Moore, Brilliant Black Minds

