Lenovo's Service Supply Chain Wins Award for AI-Driven System To Increase Efficiency, Sustainability in Packaging

26 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Lenovo's Service Supply Chain team recently developed a proprietary, AI-driven process to generate an alert, called the Intelligent Excessive Pre-alert, that identifies high-density packaging within the company's worldwide distribution hub in Suzhou, China. Once identified, that packaging is then reconfigured or replaced to be more efficient and environmentally friendly, yielding a reduced impact.

As a result of this innovation, Lenovo's worldwide hub has made a real, measurable difference in advancing Lenovo's sustainability goals: packaging materials were reduced by over 35% and related carbon emissions by 50,000KG, or the equivalent of 9000 trees, annually.

"As a tech company, innovation is a key tenet," said Steven Chen, Executive Director, International Services Supply Chain, Lenovo, who helped pioneer the solution. "We always look at how we can use technology solve challenges of not just our customers, but also ourselves. This is a great example of how we've used Artificial Intelligence to help us identify and reduce excessive packaging of our products, and ultimately be more sustainable."

The Muse Award is one of the leading recognitions for creativity in the world. The international competition recognizes designers "whose craftsmanship shift paradigms. Their ingenuity and thorough works leave others in awe, and in so doing redefine boundaries and scope - much like a muse."

The award runs once a year with a strict panel of 42 professional experts in the International Award Association determining the winners.

The recognition is emblematic of Lenovo's ongoing business transformation, streamlining operations and creating more intelligent solutions across the enterprise. Lenovo also continues to prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence in everything, from supply chain operations to PC materials. Learn more in the 2022 ESG report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

