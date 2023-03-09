Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



An inquiry is being conducted to determine if the Company made false or misleading statements, or failed to reveal significant information that would be of interest to investors. On February 28, 2023, Veradigm declared that it discovered certain internal control failures regarding revenue recognition that had taken place over the last six quarters, causing a misstatement in reported revenues during those periods. The Company anticipates a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of about $20 million dollars in total from what it previously reported since the third quarter of 2021 and was anticipating for the fourth quarter of 2022. Veradigm stated that it is assessing the importance of the misstatement to determine if the entire amount of this adjustment will occur in the fourth quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require revision. As a result of this news, Veradigm's stock fell by over 13.5% during intraday trading on March 1, 2023.

