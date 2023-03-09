Molecular Partners to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, will issue a press release summarizing its highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, followed by an investor call the following day. Chief Executive Officer Patrick Amstutz will also deliver a company presentation at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, MA. Please see all details below:

Conference Presentation Details:

Cowen Health Care Conference
March 8, 2023, at 9:10am ET (3:10pm CET)
Boston, MA

Full Year 2022 Release Date and Time:

March 9, 2023, 4:00 pm ET (10:00 pm CET)

Call Details:

March 10, 2023, 8:00 am ET (2:00 pm CET)

The full year 2022 results presentation will also be webcast live and will be made available on the Company’s website under the investor section. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

In order to register for the full year 2022 conference call on March 10, 2pm CET / 8am ET, please dial the following numbers approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation:

Switzerland0800-246787
USA1-866-652-5200
Full list of dial-in numbers:Linked here
Conference IDPlease ask to be joined into the Molecular Partners call.


About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology and infectious disease and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis
[email protected]
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Antonio Ligi, Head of Communications
Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland
[email protected]
Tel: +41 79 723 36 81

