Forbes Names Whirlpool Corporation One of 'America's Best Large Employers'

26 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation (

NYSE:WHR, Financial) announced it has been named to Forbes' 2023 list of the "America's Best Large Employers." This marks the second consecutive year that Whirlpool has appeared on the annual list, which recognizes 500 companies across 45 different industries that are admired for their commitment to support and empower their U.S. workforce.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in America and we are proud of our company culture," said Carey Martin, chief human resources officer for Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is a testament to the more than 61,000 employees worldwide, who have the space to bring out their best and are challenged to make a real impact that will ultimately reach millions of homes."

For over 111 years, Whirlpool Corporation has taken meaningful action to foster a culture where employees feel at home. The company has evolved its employee engagement approach to create a consistent feedback loop from employees via surveys, town hall meetings and discussions. This has enabled the Whirlpool Corporation to gauge the extent to which employees feel a positive connection to the company and take focused actions to maintain a thriving work environment.

To create its annual list, Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, to survey more than 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The survey asks participants to rate employers according to various topics including how likely they are to recommend the company to friends and family.

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to employee engagement and support. The company was recently named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, CNBC and Just Capital's list of America's most JUST companies, and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The company is also regularly recognized for its strong culture of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility, with awards such as America's Most Responsible Companies from Newsweek, and for its commitment to House+Home with multiple charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, United Way, and a 23-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity International.

Click here to see the full list of Forbes "America's Best Large Employers" for 2023.

