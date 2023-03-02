PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: MBIN) -- Leading financial services provider Merchants Capital announced it closed a record $8.95 billion in debt production in 2022, surpassing the previous record of $7 billion set in 2021.

The firm saw significant growth in many product offerings in 2022, including a 77% increase in Merchants Bank balance sheet lending with over $7 billion, a 48% increase in Freddie Mac Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH) production and an overall 27% increase in 2022 financing volume. Merchants Capital continued to execute throughout 2022 despite turbulent market conditions with unprecedented interest rate volatility.

A recognized leader in the affordable housing industry, Merchants' affordable debt production in 2022 grew dramatically to $5.9 billion, a 90% increase from its $3.1 billion produced in 2021. These record-setting numbers come on the heels of the firm's recent recognitions as the #3 Multifamily Affordable Lender from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the #4 Freddie Mac Multifamily TAH Lender in 2022 and #4 in the number of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 221 (d)(4) deals closed, according to the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) multifamily production summary for fiscal year 2022.

"It is a true indication of the tenacity of our employees that we are able to announce yet another record-setting year in debt production for our company," said Dwayne George, Executive Vice President, National Head of Production at Merchants Capital. "This great achievement could not be accomplished without the trust of our clients and the incredible hard work of our dynamic team. Throughout 2022, the market proved to be full of unique challenges due to unprecedented inflation and interest rate volatility, yet our team remained steadfast in its approach to create flexible solutions for our clients to support the preservation and development of multifamily housing nationwide."

Merchants Capital aims to provide tailored, end-to-end financing solutions for a variety of multifamily housing projects across the nation. The firm specializes in crafting bridge and agency financing structures to support market-rate and luxury developments, in addition to affordable and workforce housing solutions.

"We pride ourselves on being able to provide custom financing options that meet the explicit needs of our clients," said Lee Oller, Executive Vice President, Originations and head of the firm's Chicago office. "Our innovative product offerings allow us to easily structure and execute deals that support new development, preservation and rehabilitation of critical housing properties in our nation. We look forward to expanding our financial footprint even further as a company this year."

"We are incredibly proud of our dedicated employees who continue to make the Merchants name a fixture in the industry," said Marsha Goff, Executive Vice President, Originations and head of Merchants' Saint Paul office. "This milestone is a direct reflection of our teams across the country, and their unique commitment to these projects is truly commendable."

Merchants Capital is headquartered in Indianapolis, with five additional production hubs nationwide located in Chicago, New York City, Saint Paul, Washington, D.C. and Boston, which opened in 2022.

ABOUT MERCHANTS CAPITAL

Established in 1990, Merchants Capital is one of the nation's top lenders for the refinance, acquisition, new construction and substantial rehabilitation of multifamily, affordable, and senior housing. Whether you are considering tax credit syndication, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD/FHA insured or balance sheet financing, let our personalized services help you meet your financing objectives. Experience the creativity of a small lender, with all the capabilities of a large institution. To learn more about Merchants Capital, visit www.merchantscapital.com.

