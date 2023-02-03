LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP is an investment management firm based out of Boston, Massachusetts. The company was established in 1817, tracing its history back to Nathaniel Bowditch, one of the prominent innovators in New England. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors is currently headed by President Charles-Fredrick David Boit and has grown from its inception to now have 75 employees of which 15 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and invests in public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors utilizes a hematite investment methodology and invests in companies that have employee diversity, positive environmental impact, good labor practices, and strong corporate governance. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors’s top 10 holdings together make up over a third of its total asset allocations, and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 8.9%. The company currently holds over $5.6 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,600 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 46 that make up a minor $180 million of its managed assets. Although Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors’s total number of managed accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from $3.6 billion back in 2010 to experience $2 billion in growth to its current amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over three quarters of its entire client base, and also provides services to individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, and corporations.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 576 stocks valued at a total of $8.08Bil. The top holdings were MA(7.17%), MSFT(6.07%), and DHR(5.68%).

During the quarter, LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA bought 149,466 shares of NYSE:WEX for a total holding of 575,302. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.68.

On 03/02/2023, WEX Inc traded for a price of $194.38 per share and a market cap of $8.38Bil. The stock has returned 15.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEX Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 223,759 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 03/02/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $98.92 per share and a market cap of $180.71Bil. The stock has returned -32.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NAS:META by 127,695 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 03/02/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $174.53 per share and a market cap of $452.49Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 84,821 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.92.

On 03/02/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $186.59 per share and a market cap of $186.59Bil. The stock has returned -11.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 888.52, a price-book ratio of 3.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 33.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.13 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 138,161 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 03/02/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $74.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $83.83Bil. The stock has returned -30.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

