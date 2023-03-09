22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Participate in March 2023 Roth Investor Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII), a leading biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hops advanced plant technologies, today announced that the Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the 35th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 12-14, 2023 in Orange County, California.

Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with 22nd Century’s management can contact their Roth representative to arrange a meeting, or Matt Kreps, 22nd Century Investor Relations, at [email protected].

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII) is a leading biotechnology company focused on utilizing advanced alkaloid plant technologies to improve health and wellness through tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hops. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization of a combustible cigarette in December 2021. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact
Matt Kreps
Investor Relations
22nd Century Group
[email protected]
214-597-8200

