AgileThought to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Conference Call to be held on the same day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

IRVING, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought” or the “Company”) ( AGIL), a pure play end to end digital transformation services provider, announces today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on the same day to review financial results and provide a business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that is also available through the Company’s investor relations website.

Those who are unable to join the webcast may dial in by calling 1-888-770-7296 (domestic) or 1-929-203-0873 (international), Conference ID 2253206. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 10, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. Fortune 1000 companies trust AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems driving business value and transformation. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mariana Franco, Investor Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc4MDc1OSM1NDQxMjAzIzIyMTEzMzg=
AgileThought.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.