MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced it has received two HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Mortgage Awards. MeridianLink® Mortgage was selected as a winner based on its innovative approach to improving borrower experience and bringing flexibility, speed, and insight to mortgage origination. OpenClose™, a MeridianLink® company, was recognized because its 100% browser-based, omnichannel solutions empower lenders to enhance efficiencies, reduce costs, improve margins, and advance experience quality. All of these award-winning capabilities combine to offer financial institutions the powerful technology they need to improve loan officer and borrower experiences and convert more loans.

Now in its 11th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be used to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders face every day.

“As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy’s tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent, and more accessible than ever before.”

Each year, the Tech100 program grows increasingly more competitive, and the applicants improve in caliber as the demand for technology in the industry continues to progress. This was the fourth year the Tech100 program was presented in two groups — HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.

“It is a privilege to be selected once again as a winner of HousingWire’s renowned Tech100 award, and we are thrilled that our industry-leading offerings represent such a large percentage of the true mortgage loan origination systems on this year’s list,” said Chris Maloof, President, Go To Market, MeridianLink. “As lending progresses toward an increasingly digital future, MeridianLink and OpenClose will continue offering world-class digital experiences built on innovative solutions. We are proud to give our customers choices that connect them with the exact technology they need to outshine the competition.”

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities.

Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

