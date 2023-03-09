The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET on March 9, 2023

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced that Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. A press release containing the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be issued after market close that same afternoon.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-542-4186. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 10175585. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Conference Participation

Mr. Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors in-person on March 12-14, 2023 at the 35th Annual Roth Conference. Institutional investors should contact their Roth salesperson to request a meeting.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere. For more information about STK, please visit STKsteakhouse.com.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 25 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. For more information about Kona Grill, please visit KonaGrill.com.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

