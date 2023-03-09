Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format, can be accessed on the company’s website at investor.starbucks.com.

As described in the company’s proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on January 13, 2023, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received.

A replay of the meeting will be available on the company’s website until end of day Friday, September 22, 2023.

