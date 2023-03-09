Starbucks to Webcast 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format, can be accessed on the company’s website at investor.starbucks.com.

As described in the company’s proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on January 13, 2023, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received.

A replay of the meeting will be available on the company’s website until end of day Friday, September 22, 2023.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 36,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http%3A%2F%2Fnews.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

