Neuronetics Announces TMS Coverage Criteria Changes for Over 23 Million Covered Lives

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

United HealthCare Optum Reduces Barriers to TMS Eligibility for Depression Patients

MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced criteria changes by United HealthCare (UHC) Optum to their commercial plans that increase eligibility for depression patients to receive treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Optum, the benefit manager for United Healthcare’s behavioral health services, revised the criteria in their TMS coverage policy that now reduces the number of prior medication failures for TMS eligibility from four down to two and removes the requirement for a trial of an evidence-based psychotherapy. As the largest health insurer in the nation, United Healthcare commercial policies cover 23.8 million lives. For qualifying criteria, refer to the Optum Behavioral Health Solutions Clinical Policy for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation here.

“Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, so it speaks volumes to the people struggling every day that healthcare payers are responding by increasing access to mental health treatments like NeuroStar TMS,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “As the largest insurer in the United States, UHC Optum can make a real difference in helping to alleviate the burden of drug-resistant depression.”

Neuronetics has previously announced favorable TMS coverage updates, most recently an NGS Medicare policy update in February 2023. Neuronetics is the only TMS company in the industry with a dedicated health policy team that partners with both providers and payers to advocate for health policy changes.

For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, visit www.NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc4MDc5OCM1NDQxMjc5IzIxMTA0NDA=
Neuronetics.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.