THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced today that its management team will host a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter 2022, full year 2022 and its outlook for 2023. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended December 31, 2022, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available on the Company’s website and by telephone until 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central), Thursday, March 23, 2023. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13735904.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com

Contact

Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
[email protected]

