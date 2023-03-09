Red Cat Holdings to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Conference Call to be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ( RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the warfighter, announces that financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2023 ended January 31, 2023 will be reported on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 after the market close.

CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176273/f61708f938.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mDUwADqI

A replay of the webcast will be available until June 7, 2023 and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcatholdings.com. A telephonic replay will be available until March 21, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2893615.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Red Cat ( RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2022. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
INVESTORS:
CORE IR
Phone: (516) 222-2560
E-mail: [email protected]

