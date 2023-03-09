The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that The Jason Martin Group, led by Jason Martin and John Coleman, are the latest team to join the company. The 20-agent team joins from @Properties, where they held the distinction of being the brokerage’s highest producing team in the D.C. region.

Martin began his real estate career in 2003 at Coldwell Banker. In 2005, he co-founded Keller Williams Capital Partners. During his 13 years at Keller Williams, The Jason Martin Group was awarded the Keller Williams Gold Award for the highest office sales volume and the team ranked as one of America’s Top 1,000 real estate teams by REAL Trends. He and his team joined Real Living at Home, now @Properties, in 2018. The team closed more than 200 transactions totaling in excess of $137 million in 2022.

Coleman joined The Jason Martin Group in 2015 as a showing assistant, working his way up to Managing Partner and becoming one of the top buyers’ agents in the D.C. market. Recognized as a Rising Star by DC Real Producers magazine, Coleman is the host of Coffee with Coleman, a YouTube channel aimed at helping people make the best decisions when exploring real estate in the D.C. metro area.

“Jason and his team possess an entrepreneurial spirit that guides their passion for providing their clients with unsurpassed knowledge of the local market and service excellence that has made them one of the top teams in their region,” said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of The Real Brokerage. “This, along with Jason’s emphasis on creating a positive culture built on teamwork and collaboration, make the team a perfect fit for what we are building at The Real Brokerage. We are thrilled to welcome The Jason Martin Group to Real.”

Martin said, “Real is on a path to drive change in the real estate industry. They have created a model that recognizes that agents are the linchpin of the entire real estate transaction. It’s exciting for our team to be a part of a company that puts the agent at the top—not only for the way it recognizes and rewards agents for their success, but also by nurturing a collaborative culture that fuels professional growth and development.”

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 9,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

