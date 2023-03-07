Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Terry Considine and CFO, Paul Beldin, will host a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:35 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available here. A replay of the discussion will be available utilizing the same link approximately 12 hours after the end of the live event and will be available for one year.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 75 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005862/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership