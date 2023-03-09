LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that it has sold two skilled nursing centers in New Mexico.

The two centers, totaling 235 beds, were sold for $21.3 million, generating proceeds of $20.8 million. The proceeds will be used to pay down the Company’s unsecured revolving line of credit. LTC anticipates recording a gain on sale of approximately $15 million in the 2023 first quarter. As a result of the sale, the two properties were removed from the operator’s master lease, and LTC provided a rent decrease of 7.5% of the net proceeds, or approximately $1.5 million of cash rent, to the operator. The centers were built in 1975 and 1985, respectively.

“As part of our active asset management program, we identify opportunities to reduce the age of our portfolio and provide us with capital that can be better deployed through new investments or deleveraging our balance sheet,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC’s Chairman and CEO. “This sale was in the best interest of LTC and the operator, and we look forward to continue working with them through the four skilled nursing centers and one behavioral hospital they continue to operate under the master lease.”

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

