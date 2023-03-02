Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.

At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy R. Sussman, Chief Financial Officer and Jason T. Fannin, Chief Commercial Officer will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (833) 816-1381 domestically or (412) 317-0474 internationally. The Conference ID is 10176020. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1600467&tp_key=7fd3876ce8.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks.

