Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that Richard Mack, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:55 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of CMTG’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on CMTG’s website shortly after the event.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005878/en/

