PR Newswire

Nearly 400 franchises inked agreements between October and December 2022 alone, almost doubling Q3

DENVER, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, announced today that nearly 400 franchises aligned with the network during the fourth quarter of 2022 – almost double the number of agreements signed in the third quarter. The Q4 result raised the full-year franchise sales total to more than 960. Furthermore, over 300 brokerages renewed their franchise agreements between October and December, bringing the full-year renewal total to more than 1,000.

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, credits the global real estate franchisor's growth in part to the Company's 50 years of experience supporting affiliates with the tools, technology, and education they need for any environment.

"The RE/MAX network has a long track record of flourishing and growing in virtually any kind of market conditions," he said. "In fact, we have systems and competitive advantages that create an even greater edge when times get choppy. RE/MAX is built for productive, experienced agents – and newer agents with the drive to level up – so we're able to sustain services when others are pulling back."

Fourth quarter 2022 also saw the addition of an international sale. RE/MAX, LLC completed the sale of the Seychelles region in Q4; the year also included the earlier sales of Master Franchise Rights in Guadeloupe and the Republic of Benin.

The global growth of the RE/MAX brand is a testament to the real estate franchisor's mission of supporting real estate buyers, sellers and agents around the world. Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of RE/MAX Global and Commercial, says the brand's growing global presence – as with the recent expansion in the East African archipelago nation of Seychelles – lifts the entire real estate industry.

"When RE/MAX enters a new country, there's a lasting impact not only on the industry but on all the lives changed through the work of agents who join the network. RE/MAX continues to expand around the globe because entrepreneurs see the tremendous potential of what can happen when they bring higher real estate standards into their country."

Celebrating its first 50 years in 2023, RE/MAX remains focused on attracting top talent, supporting office growth, and increasing its value proposition with initiatives such as the recent launch of MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-attracts-nearly-1-000-new-franchises-renews-over-1-000-affiliated-offices-in-2022--301761151.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC