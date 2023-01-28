Academy Sports + Outdoors Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

KATY, Texas, March 2, 2023

KATY, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend with respect to the fiscal quarter ended January 28, 2023 of $0.09 per share of common stock of the Company, a 20% increase from the previous quarterly dividend payment. The dividend is payable on April 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2023.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit academy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the payment of the dividend, including the timing and amount thereof, the Company's expectations regarding its future performance, and the Company's future financial condition to support future dividend growth and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, including ongoing inflation and continued increases in interest rates, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

