PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, announced today that the Company will present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on March 6, 2023. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the registration link below.

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 9:15 am ET

Webcast: 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand, lowest supply market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 358 properties with approximately 43.6 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:

Aric Chang

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

310.734.6952

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-to-present-at-the-citi-2023-global-property-ceo-conference-301761570.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.