TULSA, Okla., March 2, 2023

TULSA, Okla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will hold its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on May 24, 2023, as a virtual meeting only. The meeting will be accessible through a live webcast.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 27, 2023.

What:

ONEOK, Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When:

9 a.m. CDT, May 24, 2023

Where:

Virtual meeting only. A live webcast of the meeting will be available.

How:

Registration will open on April 5, 2023. Visit www.oneok.com for more information. Enter the control number from the proxy card at the time of registration.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a Fortune 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

