The 290-unit luxury mixed-use property is company’s third to open in Atlanta metropolitan area

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Opens Notion, New Luxury Apartment Community in Decatur, Georgia The 290-unit luxury mixed-use property is company’s third to open in Atlanta metropolitan area. The 290-unit luxury mixed-use property is company’s third to open in Atlanta metropolitan area.

ATLANTA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner Pondmoon Capital USA, announce the opening of Notion, the firm’s new five- and six-story, 290-unit luxury apartment community in Decatur, a suburb of Atlanta. Notion’s construction, financed with a $45.7 million construction loan from Santander Bank, commenced in 2020 and offered first occupancy for residents in August 2022. The community’s official Grand Opening event was held today with local officials and development partners, as well as current and prospective residents.

“We’re excited to open another exceptional luxury community with Pondmoon Capital,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “The Atlanta market continues to see tremendous employer and population growth, attracting renters and home buyers alike, as well as significant investment thanks to its outstanding quality of life and its dynamic economy.”

Designed by Dwell Design Studio, Notion is situated on a nearly 3.2-acre site. The luxury mid-rise apartment community includes a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans. The community also features a structured parking garage with 417 spaces, which includes EV (electric vehicle) charging stations and storage solutions for residents. The community is part of a larger mixed-use development anchored by a Publix grocery store at Sam’s Crossing Village, along with 12,000 square feet of in-line retail space.

“Notion will be a great addition to this Decatur neighborhood, offering an elevated suburban living experience with the conveniences of urban living and easy access to major employment centers and downtown Atlanta,” said Will Chappell, Southeast Regional Director of Development and Construction for Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “With Decatur’s charming tree-lined streets, boutique shopping, and trendy restaurants only steps away, residents will love making their home at Notion.”

Notion boasts more than 8,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space, which includes a hospitality lobby and lounge, Luxer® lockers and oversized package room, a mail lounge featuring a complimentary coffee bar and conference room, a fitness center with state-of-the-art machines for cardio and weight training featuring an on-demand fitness studio with Wellbeats®, a resident billiard lounge featuring booth and bar seating, an exhibition kitchen, a resort-style pool with cabanas, courtyard lounges featuring lawn games and grills, a pet park and paw-spa, a self-service bicycle shop and bicycle storage, and community-wide Wi-Fi.

Residences feature wood-style flooring in the living areas, plush textured carpeted bedrooms, quartz countertops and designer tiled kitchen backsplashes, Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, soft-close drawers and doors, designer light fixtures, large walk-in closets, and smart home features including Latch keyless entry and smart thermostats. Select residences also include large soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and private balconies.

Notion is built to meet the requirements of the National Green Building Standards, which provide a blueprint for the design and construction of new and renovated single-family homes and multifamily apartment buildings. The standards focus on sustainability of energy, water, resources, lot development, operations and maintenance, and indoor environmental quality. Notion introduces several sustainability features, Energy Star appliances, water-efficient plumbing fixtures, and sensor-controlled common area lighting.

“Notion is a continuation of our rewarding partnership with Toll Brothers Apartment Living around the country,” said Patrick Chen, CEO of Pondmoon Capital USA. “We are proud to be contributing to making high quality residential communities available in neighborhoods of high demand, such as Decatur, and we are confident this will represent another success in our expanding multifamily portfolio in the Sun Belt markets.”

Located at 125 North Arcadia Avenue, Notion is within a five-minute walk to the Avondale MARTA station that offers easy rail access to Buckhead, Downtown Decatur, and Downtown Atlanta. Decatur is near major healthcare and university employers, including Emory University and Emory Healthcare, The Centers for Disease Control, Veterans Administration Medical Center, and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. Atlanta’s easily accessible Midtown and Downtown neighborhoods offer numerous additional employment opportunities, including Fortune 500 companies such as Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot, UPS, and the Coca-Cola Company.

Notion is the third community and newest project Toll Brothers Apartment Living has delivered in the Atlanta market, following Oleander and Osprey, which were both sold in 2021.

For more information about Notion visit LiveYourNotion.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2022, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 11th largest apartment developer in the United States. The firm has developed nearly 8,900 units, has nearly 5,000 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 17,500 units. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.



ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.



ABOUT PONDMOON CAPITAL USA

Founded in 2014, Pondmoon Capital USA, formerly known as JD Capital USA, is a privately held investment manager. Pondmoon Capital primarily focuses on investments in rental apartment development across major metropolitan areas in the U.S, including New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The firm’s total investment consists of over 3,500 apartment or hotel units and over two million square feet of apartment and retail space. For more information visit Pondmoon.com.

# # #



Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrew L. Gagliano Toll Brothers Apartment Living (202) 808-2489 [email protected]